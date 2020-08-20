ZANE TRACE FFA MEMBER NAMED GLOBAL YOUTH INSTITUTE DELEGATE

Share Facebook

The Ohio Youth Institute (OYI) of the World Food Prize Foundation was held this past spring at The Ohio State University. High School students from throughout Ohio participated, researching and writing papers exploring global issues that impact food security.



Grace Jenkins, a member of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, was selected as one of six students from Ohio who will serve as a delegate to the Global Youth Institute, based in Des Moines, Iowa. Grace’s paper focused on the issue of water quality and availability in Zimbabwe. Through her research Grace proposed solutions that would alleviate water insecurity and improve public health.



At the OYI, students met with researchers and faculty who reviewed their papers and discussed solutions. All were recognized as Ohio Borlaug Scholars.



As a participant in the Global Youth Institute, Grace will have the opportunity to apply for a Borlaug-Ruan internship, hosted by food research facilities around the world.



The World Food Prize was started by Dr. Norman Borlaug, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for his agricultural work in alleviating world hunger. He created the World Food Prize to recognize others who have improved the quality, quantity and availability of food in the world.



This year, the 2020 World Food Prize Laureate is Dr. Rattan Lal, a soil scientist from OSU and longtime expert for the Ohio Youth Institute.