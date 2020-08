Share Facebook

As with most other events, Ohio No-Till Council summer events had to cancel (or postpone until 2021). The group’s field events planned for Aug. 19-20 are instead going to be a VIRTUAL event online.

Topics include soil health, cover crops and the main emphasis is planning for cover crops after soybean and corn harvest. Issues for beginning farmers and 60-inch corn rows with soybeans in between are also covered as well by a variety of experts on the subjects.