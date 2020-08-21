Virtual Cultivating a Cure a success

Share Facebook

The 10th annual Cultivating a Cure, an event created to support cancer treatment and prevention research, raised over $90,000 in support of the OSUCCC — James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute during its first-ever virtual event.

Cultivating a Cure was started in 2011 by former Ohio Farm Bureau President Brent Porteus and his daughters, Amy and Beth, to support their passion for breast cancer research, cancer prevention and to remember Debbie Porteus, beloved wife and mother, and all of those who have or who are battling cancer. Since its inception, Cultivating a Cure has raised almost $750,000.

“It’s amazing to see the power the agricultural community has by coming together with our partners at OSU, The James and Nationwide,” said Frank Burkett III, Ohio Farm Bureau president. “Ohio Farm Bureau has been proud to be a part of this event from the very beginning. Nothing speaks to our mission of advancing agriculture and strengthening our communities like Cultivating a Cure does.”

The virtual event, hosted by Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals State Committee Co-Chairs Charlie and Casey Ellington, included personal stories about courageous battles against cancer from Ohio Farm Bureau trustees Mike Boyert and Nathan Brown and a special message from oncologist Dr. Bhuvaneswari Ramaswamy, MD, who cared for Debbie Porteus through her fight with cancer.

Guests also heard from Brent Porteus, Dr. Cathann Kress, vice president for Agricultural Administration and dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at Ohio State and Dr. Judit Puskas, a professor in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering. Throughout her career, Dr. Puskas’ efforts have helped raise almost $15 million for cancer research. Dr. Puskas shared information about her research on integrating cancer treatment with breast reconstruction.

This year’s Cultivating a Cure also included a special VIP Experience, which included an on-screen, interactive session with a few VIPs from The Ohio State University including Urban Meyer, assistant director of athletics; Gene Smith, senior vice president & Wolfe Foundation endowed athletics director; Dean Kress; and Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, Ohio State president-elect.

The virtual event can be viewed in its entirety on the Cultivating a Cure YouTube channel.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is already working on the details for the 11th Cultivating a Cure. Next year, the event will go back to its roots to the same location as the inaugural event, Porteus Farms in Coshocton County.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.