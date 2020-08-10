U.S.-UK trade talks continue

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss  recently met in Washington, D.C. to continue discussions on a possible bilateral trade agreement between the countries.

In October 2018, the Trump administration first announced its intention to negotiate a trade agreement with the U.K.

The National Pork Producers Council is supportive of negotiations, provided the agreement eliminates tariff and non-tariff trade barriers on pork. Ambassador Lighthizer continues to warn that the two nations are unlikely to reach a deal before the November elections. Under the terms of the Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) legislation, the U.S. needs to finalize a deal by April. TPA expires on July 1, 2021.

