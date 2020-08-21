Trump Administration invests $1.35 million in Ohio Renewable Energy Projects

Share Facebook

U.S. Department of Agriculture Ohio Rural Development State Director David L. Hall announced 39 Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants totaling more than $1.35 million are being awarded to rural small businesses and agricultural concerns across the state.

“By offsetting a portion of renewable energy project costs, REAP funding helps Ohio’s ag producers and rural business owners control costs and preserve the environment,” Hall said. “This program illustrates that we can successfully do both. That’s important — not just in today’s challenging economy — but also for future generations. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Ohio in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

In Ohio:

• Milky Way Farms is owned and operated by the Oney Family of Huron County. Project funds totaling $24,750 will be used to purchase and install a milk bulk tank and cooling compressors to help ensure milk quality and cut operating costs. The bulk tank replacement is expected to reduce the farm’s energy use by 208,000 kWh per year. That’s a cost savings of nearly $20,000, enough to power 19 typical American households.

• Family owned and operated Saving “Do it Best” Hardware has been assisting Hocking County’s “Do-it-Yourselfers” for more than 65 years. Project funds of $8,568 will be used to purchase and install high-efficiency heating and cooling units, replacing an outdated, energy-hog HVAC system. The business anticipates savings of about $2,600 per year, with a more than 25% reduction in annual energy consumption.

• A 2,400-acre, fourth-generation farm in business since 1948, Miami County-based Bowman and Landes Turkeys operates a free-range turkey farm that includes a processing facility for fresh, gourmet turkey products. The ag business will use $59,900 in project funds to purchase and install a 219.45kW roof-mounted solar array, expected to produce 299,974kWhs of renewable electricity. This will offset more than 90% of the business’s historical electric consumption; the equivalent of 27 typical U.S. households.

• The Ohio Art Company is an American toy company that specializes in metal lithography and novelties. In business for 112 years, the Williams County-based company is probably best known for its famous Etch-a-Sketch toy, first manufactured in 1960. Project funds of $19,142 will be used to upgrade facility lighting to LEDs. Along with a prior REAP-supported energy efficiency project from 2017, this venture is expected to save the company about $10,667 annually, accounting for a reduction of 54,370 kWh (nearly 65%) in power consumption. That’s enough to power about five typical American households.

To learn more about REAP and other USDA energy programs, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/all-programs/energy-programs.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.