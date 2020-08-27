Thinking about storing more grain this fall?

Share Facebook

By Chris Bruynis, Associate Professor/Ohio State University Extension Educator

There are several market factors that may have farmers looking to increase their storage for this fall. With lower prices, some farmers will look to store grain and hope prices will improve. With the current basis and price improvement between the harvest period compared to the January/March delivery period of 22 to 40 cents for corn and 16 to 34 cents for soybeans, elevators are sending a message to store grain.

The concern I have is that we will use some facilities that are not typically used for grain storage making aeration challenging at best. With poor air movement, grain going into storage will need to be of better quality, lower foreign material, and probably lower moisture.

Dr. Kenneth Hellevang, Ph.D., PE, Extension Engineer and Professor from North Dakota State University is one of the leading experts on grain drying, handling and storage.Farmers interested in learning some strategies for successful drying and storage of grain, specifically corn and soybeans can get tips from Hellevang at https://u.osu.edu/ohioagmanager/resources.

If you have questions, contact Chris Bruynis, bruynis.1@osu.edu or 740-702-3200.