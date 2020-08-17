Temperatures up, soil moisture down

Share Facebook

Temperatures were warmer than usual and rain was sporadic according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Approximately, 71 percent of the state was abnormally dry or worse, according to the most recent Drought Monitor. Topsoil moisture decreased again last week from 60 percent adequate or surplus last week to 52 percent adequate or surplus this week. Average temperatures for the week were approximately 4 degrees above historical normals, and the entire state averaged around 0.6 inches of precipitation. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 16.

The weather was good for spraying weeds and pests, tiling, planting forages, and many other types of fieldwork. Soybean farmers, and in particular corn farmers, would have liked a bit more, timely rain for increased grain fill. Soybeans setting pods was at 84 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 8 percentage points. Corn dough was 7 percentage points ahead of the five-year average at 66 percent. Oats harvested was nearly complete at 96 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 2 percentage points. Alfalfa hay second cutting wrapped up for the year while other hay second cutting moved to 88 percent complete. Fifty-four percent of soybeans were considered good or excellent compared to a five-year average of 51 percent and 26 percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent.

