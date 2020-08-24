Social media 101 with Dr. Marissa Hake, DVM

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

Dr. Marissa Hake has built quite a following on various social media platforms as she shares her farm story. Hake is a veterinarian and the director of animal welfare and sustainable farming for Fairlife, LLC. Prior to her current position she worked exclusively with dairy calves, which is when she started to use social media to share information about agriculture. Read more about her farm and family on their Williams County farm on page .

Hake’s social media platform of choice is Instagram. She is also active on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

“On social media, Facebook is like your living room that is more formal and professional. Instagram is like your bedroom. It is more intimate and picture-based. Twitter is what is inside your head — your deepest, darkest, bad thoughts,” Hake said. “Facebook has older audiences and is more word based, which makes it a great platform to share more detailed/informational posts. Instagram, on the other hand, is typically younger people. It is more visual, so you had better have a good picture to draw people in. It is mostly pictures and videos with fewer words.”

Marissa most commonly uses the story feature on Instagram, which also appears as a story on Facebook (called “cross-posting”).

“For me I cross-post quite a bit between the two platforms. Some other people do things for more targeted audiences on the individual platforms,” she said. “An Instagram or Facebook ‘story’ is a picture or a video that shows up for 24 hours and then disappears. The ‘story’ feature allows for a more interactive, real-time connection that doesn’t clog up a newsfeed.”

Another option on Facebook and Instagram (which are owned by the same parent company) is to make a “post,” which could be any combination of photos, videos or words.

“A regular post is permanent and is a more formal way to communicate,” Hake said. “A story is more informal and unscripted than a post. A post takes more time, thought and is there forever.”

A tweet on Twitter is primarily words and the individual tweets can be included in a thread of related tweets that comprise a sort of conversation on a particular topic.

Tik-Tok is another social media platform that has exploded in popularity in 2020. It is a video-editing platform (up to 60 seconds long) that many users sync to music, which allows a wide array of creative posts.

YouTube is becoming increasingly popular with longer format videos.

“YouTube is more of a challenge for me because of editing videos, especially uploading them with rural Internet. YouTube is like the reality show of social media,” Hake said. “These videos can be a half hour or more — a much longer format. There is a whole different way of filming for YouTube. YouTube has to be horizontal, whereas Facebook videos are best when filmed in vertical.”

Another tip, if a YouTube video is put on Facebook, it will get low engagement because of the Facebook algorithm. Facebook doesn’t want users leaving their app to go to YouTube so those posts perform poorly.

COVID-19 certainly did not start the popularity of social media, but it did boost it.

“More people seem to be more active on social media since COVID-19 and engagement is higher,” Hake said.

On any social media platform, Marissa said it is important to just share your story while staying in your area of expertise, whatever it may be.

“You don’t have to know everything on social media. If you get a question you don’t know the answer to, the worst thing you can do is act like you know,” she said. “I try to refer people to other experts if I don’t know.”

Follow Marissa on @calfvet.