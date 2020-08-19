Seed Genetics Direct Field Days will be held as scheduled

Share Facebook

As fall approaches, Seed Genetics Direct will host its annual field days ­in Ohio and Indiana between August 25 and Sept. 16 (see schedule below). Seed Genetics Direct is an independent seed company headquartered in Jeffersonville, Ohio that serves the Eastern Corn Belt.

Free and open to the all farmers, field days provide the opportunity for visitors to tour corn and soybean plots to see the performance of 2021 genetics and technologies. Seedsmen will also be available to provide detailed information and answer questions.

“We’ve added seven new corn hybrids and nine soybean varieties to our lineup for the Eastern Corn Belt. Field days are great opportunity to see products, as well stock up on the best deals of the season. Our September discounts include a 15.5% early-pay discount or a 9.5% savings with John Deere zero percent financing, as well as $10 off per unit of traited corn,” said Todd Jeffries, SGD vice president. “In addition, we offer explosive treatments at a standard price on corn, soybeans and wheat. These treatments protect from Barley Yellow Dwarf, Fusarium, Pythium, Phytophthora, Phomopsis, Rhizoctonia and more! Our corn treatment also includes N-Hibit and Terios Zn+ for vigor and stress tolerance. Guests can learn more about these offerings during our field days.”

Seed Genetics also has several practices in place to protect guests from the spread of COVID-19 during field days. To disperse crowds, SGD field days will occur all day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to ensure plot tours are in groups of 10 or less; guests may arrive at any time. Freshly grilled and individually-packaged food will also be served throughout the day by servers in masks and gloves. SGD will provide guests with disposable masks, gloves and hand-sanitizer as needed, as well as follow all Ohio, Indiana, CDC and OSHA mandates.

Seed Genetics Direct field days will occur as scheduled below. To ensure events have not been cancelled, on the day of the event, please call the SGD main office at 740-505-6545 or check SGD’s website (seedgeneticsdirect.com), Facebook or Twitter channels (@seedgenetics).

SGD field days schedule

All SGD field days are from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Guest can arrive at any time.

· August 25: Chillicothe, Ohio plot on Schooley Station Road (east of Chillicothe on Route 50, south on

Lancaster Road, east on Schooley Station) (Bob, Brian, and BJ Brown)

· August 26: 2741 Weigand Road, Lockbourne, Ohio 43173 (Bill, Bob and Ross Black)

· August 31 and Sept. 1: 4712 Prairie Road Northeast, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160

· Sept. 4: 7263 North US Hwy 35, Williamsburg, Ind. 47393

· Sept. 8: 8608 North Zaring Road, Scottsburg, Ind. 47170 (Wischmeier Farms)

· Sept. 11: 8584 State Route 725 West, Camden, Ohio 45311 (Don Jackson)

· Sept. 16: 4614 East State Road 244, Shelbyville, Ind. 46176 (Matt Settles)