Rotisserie chicken addiction

Confession: I am now a member of the Costco Cult and addicted to their rotisserie chicken.

Four years ago, a Costco opened its doors a little over 9 miles from our house. Paul and I had just joined empty nesters and I was not sure we would reap the benefit of the “club.” Succumbing to the local cultural pressure, I joined. Paying a membership for the right to buy Costco stuff is crazy and has a cult like following. I am now a firm believer that I have a cult within my community. I drive by many times a week and it is always super packed with people exiting with their carts piled to overflowing. Even in pandemic times, mask wearing members would wait in line to be able to enter.

Are there deals to be had? Absolutely! The gas is well worth the membership alone. The eyeglasses are an incredible savings. Tires come with an awesome warrantee that I became aware of when I ran over a bunch of nails. They checked the tread and gave me a whole new set of tires at no cost within a month of the original purchase! The food items are a little too non-GMO, gluten-free and organic friendly for me, however I have been known to make an impulse purchase especially if I enjoyed a tasty sample. Their now discontinued sheet cakes were served at one of our children’s weddings and farm-raised salmon is featured weekly on our table.

By far, one of the best deals is the rotisserie chicken. We moved two years ago and now live less than 3 miles from Costco. A couple of weeks ago I arrived, and the case was empty. I noticed the timer, went to the bank, filled up with gas and returned as the seconds ticked off the clock. A crowd began to grow and hover as the chicken guy removed the chickens and filled the trays! I grabbed mine and skedaddled. I am addicted to these delicious birds. They are cooked and ready to eat for just $4.99. Slice up the bird, add a side of your favorite vegetables and you are having an economical, nutritious hot meal within minutes. Costco sells over 60 million mouthwatering seasoned birds a year! They even have their own Facebook page!

We have grown broilers, but you cannot even grow a bird and put it on your table for $5. My chicken expert computes these days it takes $5.75 (that doesn’t include processing and cooking) to even get a bird from hatch to your table. Believe me, these birds don’t sit long but a secret selection tip is to pick a bird that touches the top of the lid and is heavy to lift. The longer they sit, the lighter they will be. These nuggets of goodness typically have six 3-ounce portions. The nutrition facts per serving are 140 calories, 7 g fat, .5g Carbs, 19 g Protein and 460 mg sodium. (Costco) cook once; eat twice becomes tasty ingredients for soups, salads, stir-fry, fajitas, tacos and even pizza. Amazon just delivered a cookbook with 100 tasty recipes using a store-bought bird and I can’t wait to try some new recipes! Scope out a Costco near you and join the chicken craze.

Eat well and healthy!

Shelly

Thai Chicken Tacos with Cabbage Slaw Tobyamidornutrition.com

This is a recipe from the cookbook I mentioned above! I can’t wait to try it.

The Best Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook, by Toby Amidor Robert Rose, 2020

DRESSING

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lime

4 tsp fish sauce

4 tsp reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp water

1 tsp brown sugar

⅛ tsp hot pepper flakes

SLAW

2 medium carrots, shredded

4 cups shredded napa green cabbage

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

TACOS

Nonstick cooking spray

Eight 6-inch flour tortillas

1 tbsp olive oil or canola oil

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 lime, quartered

DRESSING: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, soy sauce, water, brown sugar and pepper flakes

SLAW: In a large mixing bowl, toss together the carrots, cabbage and cilantro. Add 3 tbsp of the dressing and toss to combine.

TACOS: Coat a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-low heat. Place 1 tortilla in the skillet and heat for 1 minute on each side, until warmed through. Place on a plate and cover with a clean cloth or paper towel. Repeat for the remaining tortillas.

Heat the oil in the same large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the chicken and the remaining dressing and toss to evenly coat. Heat the chicken through, about 3 minutes.

In each tortilla, place ¼ cup of the slaw and top with ¼ cup of the chicken. Serve with extra slaw on the side and a wedge of lime.

Copycat Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps damndelicious.com

tablespoon olive oil

3-4 c shredded/chopped rotisserie chicken

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 tablespoon Sriracha, optional

1 (8-ounce) can whole water chestnuts, drained and diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

head butter lettuce

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add finely chopped chicken and cook until heated thoroughly.

Stir in garlic, onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger and Sriracha until onions have become translucent, about 1-2 minutes.

Stir in chestnuts and green onions until tender, about 1-2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To serve, spoon several tablespoons of the chicken mixture into the center of a lettuce leaf, taco-style.

Note: I substituted rotisserie chicken instead of 1 pound ground chicken in original recipe.

Chicken Pasta Salad eatwell101.com

1 ½ -2 c shredded or chopped rotisserie chicken

2 ripe avocado pitted and diced

16 oz. cooked rotini pasta

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup freshly chopped basil

Salt & pepper, to taste

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

To make this healthy chicken pasta salad recipe: In a large bowl, add the salad ingredients, the shredded chicken, avocado, onion, avocado, cherry tomatoes, and basil.

In a jar, combine the ingredients for the dressing: vinegar, Italian seasoning, Olive oil, salt and pepper.

Drizzle your chicken pasta salad with the dressing. Toss gently until all the ingredients are combined. Serve the chicken pasta salad immediately,

Chicken Quiche Skinnytaste.com

9 inch pie curst

7 large eggs, beaten

2/3 cup skim milk

2 cups diced cooked chicken

1 cup chopped baby spinach

1/3 cup part skim Swiss cheese

4 oz mushrooms, sliced thinly 1/2 teaspoon salt (orig 1 tsp)

black pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Preheat oven to 400F degrees. Prick the bottom and sides of the pie crust all over with the tines of a fork to prevent the crust from bubbling. Transfer the pie crust to a cookie sheet and your pre-heated oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until par-baked.

Meanwhile in a large mixing bowl lightly beat the eggs with milk, add the remaining ingredients and pour into the par-baked pie crust.

Place quiche on cookie sheet, cover the edges of the exposed crust with foil to prevent browning too much and bake on the middle oven rack until the eggs are set and a knife inserted in center comes out clean, for 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool before serving. Serve with a crisp green salad or maybe some fresh fruit on the side.

Note: I usually do not par-bake quiche crusts. You can experiment with this new recipe.