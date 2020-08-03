Rain, cooler weather improve crop conditions

Timely rain events and cooler weather continued to help improve crop conditions throughout the state, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Approximately 85 percent of the state was abnormally dry or worse, according to the most recent Drought Monitor, but rain later in the week provided much-needed moisture for crops. Topsoil moisture increased from 46 percent adequate or surplus last week to 64 percent adequate or surplus this week. Weeds, including ironweed, marestail, milkweeds, wild carrot, and teasel, were still visible on fields. Average temperatures for the week were 2 degrees above historical normals, and the entire state averaged slightly under 1 inch of precipitation. There were 5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 2.

Farmers applied fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides to crops while also harvesting hay. Soybeans blooming was at 88 percent, 11 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Corn silking was 7 percentage points ahead of the five-year average at 85 percent. Oats harvested was at 86 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 16 percentage points. Fifty-two percent of corn was considered good or excellent and 43 percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent compared to a five-year average of 53 percent.