OYLE market beef results

Haleigh Stephens from Ashland County had the Grand Champion Market Beef Animal at the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo with her champion crossbred.

Dave Russell interviewed Haleigh Stephens at the event.

The Reserve Grand Champion was the reserve champion crossbred exhibited by Savannah Holzen of Miami County.

Third overall was Calvin Trigg from Fairfield County with the third overall crossbred.

Fourth overall was Shayla Sancic from Stark County with champion Chianina.

Fifth overall was Caroline Blay from Portage County with the champion Maine-Anjou.

Here are more breed results.

Champion Angus Steer: Grace England, Portage Co.

Champion Charolais Steer: Madison Riley, Fayette Co.

Reserve Champion Charolais Steer: McKaylynne Helke, Tuscarawas Co.

Champion Chianina Steer: Shayla Sancic, Starke Co.

Reserve Champion Chianina Steer: Caroline Blay, Portage Co.

Champion Hereford Steer: Kalin Schrader, Putnam Co.

Reserve Champion Hereford Steer: Addie Sorgen, Van Wert Co.

Champion Maine-Anjou Steer: Caroline Blay, Portage Co.

Reserve Champion Maine-Anjou Steer: Colleen Minges, Butler Co.

Champion Miniature Steer: David O’Reilly, Geauga Co.

Champion Shorthorn Steer: Gavin Richards, Wood Co.

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer: Hayden Smith, Holmes Co.

Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer: Gavin Schlichter, Butler Co.

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer: Rylee Closser, Licking Co.

Champion Simmental Steer: Billy Kegley, Starke Co.

Reserve Champion Simmental Steer: Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa Co.

Champion Market Heifer: Elizabeth Gibson, Perry Co.

Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Karlie Palmer, Clark Co.

Champion Crossbred Steer: Haleigh Stephens, Ashland Co.

Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer: Savannah Holzen, Miami Co.

3rd Overall Crossbred Steer: Calvin Trigg, Fairfield Co.

4th Overall Crossbred Steer: Livia Leonhart, Crawford Co.

5th Overall Crossbred Steer: Delaney Jones, Allen Co.

View all the show results at https://theoyle.com/beef/

