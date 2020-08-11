Virtual Ohio Crop Tour overview

Share Facebook

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Ag Net and Ohio's Country Journal crop tour is moving to a virtual experience for 2020! We are inviting growers from across Ohio to send in their yield data using the form below. This data will be posted completely anonymously, however, we are asking you to enter your contact information to be eligible for a drawing for a $500 gift card to Rural King. Each field entry is another entry for the drawing.

To download the scouting sheets, visit this post.