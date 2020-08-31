Ohio Association of Foodbanks receives pork donation from Hartford Fair youth

Share Facebook

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks recently received a donation of processed pork from the Hartford Junior Fair youth livestock auction. The donation, more than 15,000 pounds of pork, will be split among several local charities, including the Food Pantry Network of Licking County, the Ronald McDonald House, Recreation Unlimited, and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. The donation comes from the annual 4-H and FFA junior fair exhibitors’ livestock auction where Englefield Oil Company, Heartland Bank and Licking County Farm Bureau purchased livestock from the auction and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) processed the meat. This year’s donation from the Hartford Junior Fair youth livestock auction is the largest contribution to date.

“We sincerely appreciate the generosity of so many organizations that have stepped up to support our 4-H and FFA youth and to make this much-needed high-protein food donation possible,” said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. “The donation will help feed many hungry Ohioans at a time when individuals and families are struggling more than ever before. Every contribution makes a difference.”

In addition to the donation from Hartford fair youth, Englefield Oil, Heartland Bank and Licking County Farm Bureau helped cover additional costs related to transporting and processing the donation. The donation will allow the foodbank network to continue serving hungry Ohioans in need during this prolonged time of increased need.

“It is extremely encouraging to see 4-H and FFA youth and businesses in our community come together to make such an impactful donation to help those in need,” said Chip Carpenter, Hartford Fair auctioneer. “The willingness of the junior fair youth and local companies and organizations to join forces to donate high-quality pork to the foodbanks and other charities is a nod to how truly selfless this community is. A huge thank you to these youth, Englefield Oil Company, Heartland Bank, Licking County Farm Bureau and ODRC for their efforts to make this happen.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in March, hunger relief providers have reported a 98% increase in demand for food assistance. Due to the increased need at all foodbanks around the state, the association asks for donations and support during this extended time of need.

Ohioans and companies looking to donate or volunteer, or seeking help with food, can visit ohiofoodbanks.org/coronavirus for more information.