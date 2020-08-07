Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 7, 2020

No change in the nearby forecast this morning. We are looking at a slightly more active pattern next week especially late week. More on that in a bit.

Nearby, we see dominant sunshine today through the weekend. Temps today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and temps tomorrow a few degrees warmer than today. Humidity values start to climb Sunday. But, we do it all with no threat of rain through the period. We will continue to see good evaporation, and dry areas will get drier. We will be itching for rain come Sunday afternoon.

Next week we see a little moisture on the way. On Monday, sun will be followed by clouds and we expect scattered showers to develop. However, rain may not really get going until mid to late afternoon. Once it starts, we have a chance of showers from there through Monday overnight, Tuesday and into midday Wednesday. Rain totals can run from a few hundredths to .7″”. but we feel that most of Ohio will be in at half an inch or less. The moisture just looks stronger farther to the west. Still, we end up with 80% coverage of moisture over that 2.5 day stretch. The map at right shows 3 day rain totals ending Wednesday.

Later next week, we expect partly sunny skies while warm and humid conditions continue. Rain threats are not very high for Thursday and Friday, but we cant rule out a shower or two. Its just a bit unsettled to finish the week. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely late Friday night through Saturday, and that batch of moisture can bring rain totals of .25″-,75″ over 60% of Ohio. The moisture there skews more south and west in its coverage. Temps stay warm (above normal) and humidity values stay high as we finish next week and go through the weekend. Those of you wondering “where August is?”… in regards to this current pleasant weather pattern we find ourselves in will be reminded that the month of august is alive and well, and ready to demonstrate that to us from midweek next week forward.