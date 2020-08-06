Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 6, 2020

Pleasant weather continues, although we are going to be seeing our temps climb just a bit each of the next few days. By the weekend, we should be at full normal temps, and will make our run to above normal levels for next week. However we are tweaking the forecast a bit, and generally see just 1 threat of rain in the next 10 days. That threat comes next Monday and Tuesday.

Today and tomorrow will be pleasant with dominant sunshine. We likely see more clouds in far southeast parts of OH, but even there, partly sunny skies will be the norm. Temps will be on the cooler side of normal today, but basically normal tomorrow. The dry weather holds for the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and warmer afternoons. Humidity values climb too, especially on Sunday. Clouds increase Sunday late afternoon and evening.

Our “one” threat of rain comes early next week for Monday and Tuesday. Mondays rain potential is basically limited to western Ohio and arrives midday-afternoon. Tuesday’s rain is more spread over the state. Two day totals will be from .25″-1″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. The map at right shows our general thoughts this morning about rain potential. Thunderstorms will be needed to get to the high end of the range, and those look most likely in southern to southeastern Ohio.

We finish next week with a return to sunny, dry and very warm weather for Wednesday through Friday. Temps will be above normal. Next Saturday (15th) will be mostly dry too, but we cant rule out a few showers in southern parts of the state, near the OH River.