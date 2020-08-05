Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 5, 2020

Our forecast remains unchanged this morning. We are fully dry from today through most of the weekend, and then we end up with an unsettled start to next week.

Today sunshine dominates and we see similar conditions tomorrow. Temps will be cool over the state, cooler than normal in all areas. We remain mostly sunny Friday and Saturday with warming temps. Humidity values climb for Saturday as well. On Sunday we start with sun but clouds increase later in the day. Temps will be above normal.

Overnight Sunday night scattered showers start to move into western Ohio. Scattered showers continue Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. While we likely see the best action Monday into early Tuesday, we will not rule out moisture at all through Wednesday. Daily coverage will be around 60% on Monday, 40% Tuesday and 30% Wednesday, and combined 3 day coverage will push 75%. Rain totals from Sunday north through Wednesday will end up at .25″-1″ in general. The map at right shows rain potential through late Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday of next week we dry down, but we see temps continuing to climb. We will likely be well above normal to finish the week next week, with high humidity values. This hot, dry pattern will hold into the start of the extended 11-16 day period, but this heat will likely not quite be enough to raise the temperature average for the entire first half of August. We think we will be just slightly below normal for that 15 day stretch, bolstered by the weather we are experiencing this week.