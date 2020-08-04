Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, August 4, 2020

Our weather pattern looks pretty good going forward today. We still are dealing with some lingering moisture over the eastern part of the state this morning, but it will be dissipating and moving away relatively quickly. Clouds associated with that moisture will linger for a while, but ultimately we end up with a mix of clouds and sun over a large part of the state through the day. Western areas get more sun than east, but everyone should see some sun before this evening. Temps also are moving to cooler levels for today and the next few.

Sunshine dominates tomorrow through Saturday. Temps will be rather cool tomorrow and Thursday yet, before starting to warm Friday. For Saturday we should be near normal and humidity levels rise. However, we are precipitation free for the entire period. Clouds increase on Sunday, and we see showers/storms developing late afternoon. Those continue and intensify overnight next Sunday night into Monday, and can bring us anywhere from .25″ to 1″ over about 70% of the state. The map at right shows event potential.

For the rest of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week we are a little unsettled. We cant rule out scattered showers, but the coverage any of those days is no more than 40-50%. In fact, we would skew the best moisture chances Monday, followed by Tuesday and then minimal threat for Wednesday at this point. Still, the moisture could add up to an additional .1″-.5″ over the 60% of Ohio for those 3 days. When not dealing with precipitation in there, we should turn out partly sunny. Temps will be climbing, and it will be quite humid. We will be normal to above normal for daytime highs.

The warmth continues as we finish the 10 day period, but we are partly to mostly sunny and dry for next Thursday and Friday. Temps normal to above.