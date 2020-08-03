Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, August 3, 2020

Showers and thunderstorms around today as another frontal complex works across the state. The best rains will likely be this afternoon and overnight, but we can see moisture potential anytime from this morning through tomorrow morning. Rain totals will be .25″-.75″ over 80% of the state. This will be a nice rain event.

Tomorrow clouds break up, but we may still see some lingering shower action in far northeast OH. Rain totals will be small. We turn out partly sunny by afternoon at the latest and western Ohio will likely see a full day of partly sunny skies. Then we stay sunny and dry the rest of the week, Wednesday through Saturday. We are cooler for Wednesday and Thursday (quite cool potentially on Thursday), and then start to warm Friday, before turning out very warm and humid this coming Saturday.

Next Sunday will be a “north vs. south” set up. Scattered showers and thunderstorms coming out of MI and IN will move over OH from I-70 north. Rain totals can be up to half an inch. However, there is nothing going on farther south, and areas south of I-70 will just see partly to mostly sunny skies. Next Monday brings rain to all parts of Ohio, with .1″-.7″ rain potential and 75% coverage.

The balance of the 10 day forecast has more of an unsettled feel. Scattered showers can not be ruled out next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but only have 40% coverage on any of those days. Combined over the 3 day stretch, we likely see 80% rainfall coverage with anywhere from a few hundredths to half an inch.

Generally, over the next 10-13 days, we see no major problems related to weather for production ag. We see “timely” rains with decent coverage in this upcoming period (map at right shows 10 day rain totals), and we see nearly no excessive heat. In fact, temps will be cool enough this week that we likely see the entire first half of August average out at slightly below normal levels. This will be pretty good weather for corn and soybean growth/development, especially for soybean pod set and fill.