Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 28, 2020

No real change in thoughts this morning. Today we get scattered showers meandering about the state, but we still see the biggest rains staying just north or just south of us. For your Friday, showers and storms will produce rain totals of .25″-1″ over 70% of the state. We follow that up with lingering wrap around moisture that sneaks through, with 50% coverage and an additional few hundredths to .4″. The big question mark over the next 48 hours will be who gets meaningful moisture…i.e. amounts in the upper part of the range. The map below gives a look at potential rains and coverage today through tomorrow.

Dry in all areas for Sunday, Monday and most of Tuesday now. We will see full sunshine and warm temps, although likely just under the warmth of the past few days. That’s mostly due to sun angle at this point. We are still going to be above normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return from Tuesday night on through Thursday, focusing mostly on the late afternoon/evening/overnight period to see the best coverage. WE think the central and southern parts of Ohio are going to be seeing more moisture potential combined over the period than northern areas, particularly NW OH. Right now we think the moisture for that Tuesday night through Thursday period will be from a few hundredths to half an inch from US 30 northward and 50% coverage, and then the rest of the state can be from .25″-1″ and 75% coverage.

We finish the 10 day period with a dry Friday-Saturday-Sunday period.