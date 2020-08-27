Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 27, 2020

Share Facebook

We have chances of scattered showers in our forecast for the next couple of days, but that by no means guarantees us moisture. In fact, while we are bumping our coverage a bit to allow more of the state to see rain potential today, we still think only 60% of the state sees showers that amount to a few hundredths to .4″. Tomorrow, 75% of Ohio will see scattered showers with rain totals of a few hundredths to half an inch. These are not huge rain totals or chances, but, we will take what we can get.

Saturday, a frontal complex finally works through the state. However, with the remains of the hurricane moving along the Ohio River Valley, the biggest moisture from the northern system likely gets pressure to stay farther north over MI and the Great lakes. That means we are keeping moisture to the low end of our initial ranges from early this week, at .1″-.5″ over 75% of the state. Disappointing, but at least it is some moisture. The concern will really ramp up if we see that coverage drop to under 50%…which we wont rule out just yet. The map below shows cumulative rain potential today through Saturday night.

We are dry to finish the weekend and start next week, Sunday and Monday. Temps stay warm, but likely come in under the highs we have seen the pasta few days. Tuesday brings a chance of scattered showers to the southern half of the state, but rain totals are far lower this morning, at .4″ or less. Northern areas stay rain free. The entire state is dry for next Wednesday now.

Showers are back next Thursday morning with rains of .1″-.5″ and 60% coverage. Then Showers and storms ramp up a bit more for Friday and next Saturday to finish out the 10 day period. Rain totals there still look good at half to 1.5″, and skew coverage more to the northern part of the state. So, we have not gotten rid of the higher moisture totals in the forecast for next week, but we are pushing them back. Time will tell if the moisture potential falls off closer to the second half of next week.