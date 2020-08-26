Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 26, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Drier today, as the moisture from MI is falling apart somewhat. We wont rule out a few scattered showers in far NE OH, but generally, we turn out partly to mostly sunny and very warm in a majority of the state. We keep that bias tomorrow over northern OH, but look for clouds to build in the south. Scattered showers are likely from I-70 southward tomorrow, bringing a few hundredths to a few tenths.

On Friday, we see a mix of clouds and sun. The Friday question will be “where does the remains of the tropical system go?” Right now, it looks to be drifting a bit farther north, but fails to come right across OH. Clouds build late Friday afternoon. Showers and storms develop in OH for late Friday night and Saturday, bringing rain totals of .25″-1.25″ with 90% coverage. This will be a combination of a strong cold front from the NW interacting with the remains of the tropical system to the south. In any case, it yields a nice soaking for most of the state…one we truly need. The map below shows rain potential from late Friday night through Saturday

Sunny and dry to finish the weekend Sunday, and we hold with the sunny, warm and dry outlook for next Monday. Temps expected to be normal to above normal. Rain and thunderstorms return with a cold front and stronger low for next Tuesday and Wednesday the 1st and 2nd. Rain totals still look good at .5″-1.5″ but coverage we are taking down to 75% now, with NW Ohio possibly seeing less potential.

The 10 day period finishes with a return to dry, pleasant weather for next Thursday and early Friday, but we are keeping an eye on another wave of thunderstorms late Friday (4th) into Saturday (5th).