Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 25, 2020

Slightly higher rain potential in our forecast over the next two days. Still, we don’t see widespread moisture for all parts of the state until we get into next week. But, at this point, we will take anything we can get.

Today, the moisture that originated last night in WI and moved across MI is shifting farther south and will move through NE IN and into OH. We will boost our rain potential to 60% coverage statewide, but still will be looking at very minor moisture, mostly a few hundredths to a few tenths. Still, this is slightly better rain potential than we had been seeing. Some of this moisture lingers through tonight. Tomorrow, we see showers trying to continue east of a line from Toledo to Charleston, WV, adding another few hundredths to half an inch, with the best rains tomorrow in NE Ohio. West of the mentioned line, we see partly to mostly sunny skies and dry weather for tomorrow.

Thursday, scattered showers are on the way again in the south, but we see nothing north of I-70. The showers south of I-70 bring up to .4″ with 60% coverage at best. Scattered moisture lingers through Friday, but has coverage backing off to closer to 40% statewide, and an additional few hundredths to few tenths. There will be plenty of holes in that rain coverage, especially in NW OH.

Back to dry weather for the weekend and Monday. Full sunshine dominates the weekend and temps will be above normal. Our best rain chances arrive next Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday, as a strong front finally makes it in from the NW. This will bring combined rain totals of .5″-1.5″ to 90% of Ohio. These will be good, soaking rains. We need these sooner, but will have to make due with the hit and miss action we’ve already talked about. Still, if this comes together as we are projecting this morning, we can see a decent change in our moisture profile. The map below shows rain potential through the next 10 days combined, with a large part of the totals coming from the Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday system next week…but the rest hit and miss now through Friday night.