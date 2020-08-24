Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 24, 2020

Share Facebook

After some hit and miss moisture toyed with Ohio over the weekend, we are back into a mostly dry pattern for a large part of the next week. However, near the end of the 10 day window, we will have slightly better chances of precipitation, if a front holds together. Many have been asking if the dueling tropical events slated to hit the Gulf coast this week will be able to make it up in to our neck of the woods. The short answer is “no”, but we will see the effects of at least one of them try and get close. More on that in a bit…but lets work through the forecast.

Today will be mostly sunny and dry. Temps climb and will be quite warm over most of the state, well above normal for this time of year. Humidity levels will be up as well. Tomorrow, a little wave of moisture moves from northern WI across MI and makes an attempt at running into northern OH. However, it runs out of gas as it arrives. For areas from US 30 northward, we will see more clouds tomorrow and cant rule out a few showers. Rains, if the materialize, will be limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two with 30% coverage. Areas from US 30 southward, remain fully sunny with no rain threat.

Full sunshine on the way for Wednesday. Temps remain warm. Thursday starts with sun, but by midday showers are nosing up into southern Ohio. For the rest of the afternoon, and evening Thursday, expect scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms ahead of midnight in far northeast Ohio. Rain totals for the Thursday period will be from .1″-.8″ over 60% of Ohio. There will still be some holes, particularly in NW Ohio, where rains just have trouble materializing.

Dry to finish the week Friday in most location. However, that will be when we see the remains of one of the tropical events arcing through KY and TN. This will put clouds into southern OH, and we wont rule out some rain in the far southern tip fo the state. But, for the most part, these tropical remains stay south of the OH River, and its nothing more than a glancing blow for us. With out that rain, we are partly to mostly sunny and warm again Friday.

A cold front is on the way from the NW for Saturday. This will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms into Saturday midday, but coverage still is leaving a lot to be desired. We expect a few hundredths to .75″ over 40% of the state. The rest of the state will be partly sunny and cooler behind the front for Saturday afternoon. Sunday turns out sunny to partly cloudy, and pleasant. Monday looks similar.

Next Tuesday (1st) sun will be followed by increasing clouds. Showers and storms arrive with a strong cold front Tuesday afternoon and they continue through Wednesday morning and midday. this could be our best rain chance out of the next 10 days, if the front holds together. Right now we see potential for half to 1.5″ rain totals and coverage at 90% of Ohio. That is the kind of rain we need in all areas right now…we just wish it were not a full 10 days away at this time. Stay tuned. Map below shows the potential from that front. Between now and then, we fear a large part of the state will be disappointed when it comes to moisture.