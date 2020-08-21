Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 21, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Not much exciting to discuss this morning. We remain mired in a mostly dry forecast pattern. To be clear, there still is some moisture circulating over the deep south and Appalachia that is going to try and throw some clouds and a few showers this way. However, coverage from any of that will be be minor. Today we see clouds and sun over a majority of Ohio, with only a chance of a few scattered showers far south central or southeast counties, Coverage will be 20% or less.

For the weekend, we will keep a chance for scattered to isolated showers in over areas from I-70 south Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. Coverage will be at 30% or less in those areas. However, rain threats are non-existent north of I-70, where dryness is really settling in .

Next week, Monday through Thursday we see plenty of sunshine with moderate humidity and good evaporation. This will continue to dry out the region easily. We have no well organized system headed our way through the first 4 days of the workweek. So, for the next 7 days, our only precipitation threats are scattered, and limited. The map shows moisture potential through next Thursday night.

Next Friday instability brings a chance for scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Then we are partly sunny, warm and dry again for most of the weekend. Clouds will increase toward the end of the 10 day period, as we see better storm potential actually coming to finish the month and move into September. We are seeing a strong thunderstorm cluster in the western belt come together, and has a good chance of holding on as it tracks east. On top of that, there is a major frontal complex in the northern plains at the end of the 10 day period, that will likely be able to augment the thunderstorms, leading to potential for our est rains in weeks as we move from late Sunday night (the 30th) through the 31st and into Tuesday September 1.