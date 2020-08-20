Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 20, 2020

Share Facebook

Ohio weather shifting drier here in the days to come. We’re looking at completely dry weather today and tomorrow – sunshine blue sky. I actually think humidity values are we’re going to creep higher slowly. We’re probably not to the oppressive window yet. Especially with temperature, staying normal to just slightly above, but we aren’t going to be seeing things ramp up just a bit. I do think that you’re going to be seeing good evaporation here through the day today and tomorrow at this stage of the ballgame, probably not something you’d necessarily want to hear.

Is there any threat of moisture right on through the weekend? Well, I’ll say slightly. It’s mostly just for folks in far Southern Ohio. Look, as we go through tomorrow night into Saturday, we’re watching a little bit of this moisture that’s down over Kentucky, Tennessee, the deep South area kind of shift North.

Some of that moisture is coming across the Ohio river. I’d say at this point, For Saturday morning through mid day, we have to leave the door open to a few scattered showers over the Southern quarter of Ohio. I will say I-70 northward just sees mostly sunny skies through your Saturday and Sunday as well, but the Southern half of the state, some clouds around and the moisture still down in that far Southern tip quarter of an inch or less coverage, about 30 to 40% is all. I just can’t wave the all clear flag yet.

Now, as we move through Sunday, that moisture kind of goes away. I’m just looking for a mix of clouds and sunshine across all of the States. And then we settle into a very dry forecast pattern for all of next week. Monday through next to Saturday, we are looking at sunshine and blue sky. Almost no threat of moisture. Notice I’m saying ”almost.” You get into Southwestern Ohio next Thursday, afternoon and Friday. I think you have to leave the door open to a few popups showers. We’re talking 10% coverage or less at this point. A lot of you have been saying, look, I need a finishing rain for corn or finishing rain for soybeans, maybe two finishing rain events.

I look at the next 10 days to two weeks and I say, There‘s nothing here that qualifies as a finishing rain. As a matter of fact, I would say you’ve got to look at any moisture you receive in the next 10 days to two weeks. As a bonus, there is a big upper-level ridge parked over the nation’s midsection and out West that’s shifting the active precipitation zone North. To Northern Minnesota, Northern Wisconsin, the great lakes. And then of course, you’ve got the tropical influence down to the deep South, but all of it adds up to very little rain across, not just our region, but the heart of the corn belt as well.