Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 19th, 2020

Dry weather for the next 10 days and dominating our discussion this morning. I’m Ryan Martin. Let’s take a look at what’s impacting Ohio weather. We have no rain in the forecast at all today, tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. I think as we go through that next four day window, we’re going to be seeing temperature’s normal a bit above normal humidity values, low, and we should see some decent evaporation across the region. This weekend looks interesting. I think a couple of days ago, we maybe trying to bring some decent showers in here on Sunday. It’s not a front now that really is grabbing my attention, but more, some more shit trying to come up from the South and South East. I believe Saturday turns out partly to mostly sunny in all parts of the States. Then you go through Sunday, we’re going to be seeing some moisture come up across Southern Ohio. Maybe ending up hitting about 50 to 60% of the state moisture totals, don’t look big a few hundreths of an inch to maybe a quarter or third of an inch in most areas. Here’s the thing, Northwest Ohio, North central West central, likely not seeing any of that moisture. Sure. As you go through the Sunday timeframe. Next week, Monday. Through Wednesday, we’re looking at sunshine, blue sky, and nothing more than a spotty hit or miss shower out there. I think if you see anything at all, you’ve got to call it a bonus and you have to say probably a quarter of an inch or less in the late next week – the end of the 10 day forecast window – we see probably our best threat of rain for the entire state. A frontal boundary setting up from West to East across Ohio could give us a quarter to two, three quarters of an inch of rain next Thursday night into early Friday morning. I think it’s all showers. I’m not concerned about thunderstorms right now. I think it’s all showers, which means it’s going to be a nice, usable batch of rain. The question is, is it enough? The answer to that question in my mind right now is no. I feel that we see net drying across all of Ohio here through the next 10 days. And as I look farther out that 11 to 16 day forecast window, sure looks dry to me. You’ve got a big upper level Ridge in place over the great Plains in the Western United States. We’re not seeing any strong storm systems come together in the planes that can move eastward. So this really looks to me like we see an extension of this dryer or forecast pattern right on through probably labor day and maybe into mid September was going to help with crop dry down and a maturity for harvest, but it also is not giving us the finishing rains that we need. I think for the remaining little bit of corn and soybean yield out there, that’s the way things look this morning. We’ll take another look tomorrow.