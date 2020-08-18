Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 18th, 2020

Share Facebook

Limited moisture chances over the next 10 days in Ohio. Let’s take a look at the longer term discussion. Basically here today, we’re looking at scattered showers over Southern Ohio. A lot of this is going to be down near the Ohio river, but I still think that early this morning, we’ll see a few scattered showers trying to move along and South of the I-70 corridor, all told we’re looking at moisture totals, a few hundred seven inch to probably a few tenths, no more than half an inch in the far Southern most tip of the state, but still it’s moisture that’s around.

You go North of 70 today, we’re looking at sunshine and blue sky for most of the day. Fair weather clouds is probably all that we have. For tomorrow, Wednesday, on through Saturday, we are sunny and dry, no threat of moisture whatsoever. Temperature slowly gaining in that period. I think as we go through the Friday, Saturday period. We are going to be seeing temperatures above normal for this time of year. Our next front tries to move into Ohio here late this weekend. I’m talking mostly Sunday, late afternoon to evening. The problem is by the time the front gets to Ohio, it’s lost it’s a lot of it’s moisture. It rings out over parts of Wisconsin and Michigan. And so by the time it gets here, I’m thinking only a few hundreds to maybe a 10th or two with coverage around 50% of Ohio. That is it. But while we’re taking moisture out of that little system, I think you go two days forward, we have a better chance over the state.

Monday should be mostly sunny, warm, and humid, but Tuesday of next week, watching for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up with about 60% coverage, I think you’ll end up seeing moisture totals there of a quarter to half an inch, maybe three quarters in a few locations. We follow that up though with a dry finish to the 10 day window for next Wednesday and Thursday, and looking back upstream over the Western United States, we don’t see any significant front coming towards us. As we go through the rest of that 11 to 16 day forecast window, there is a potential that we go through the rest of the month of August – we finish out August with no significant statewide rains. These little ones that we’re calling for here in the next 10 days. That might be at our only good shot. That’s the way the forecast is stacking up. Have a great one.