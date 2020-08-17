Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 17, 2020

Share Facebook

Ohio is looking at a mostly dry forecast pattern for this week. Going forward. I’m Ryan Martin. Let’s take a look at the update here. Generally speaking, we have limited moisture for your Monday could see a popup shower or thunderstorm may be in far North Eastern Ohio. But the rest of the state turning out partly to mostly sunny humidity values, a little bit lower in the wake of the front that came through yesterday afternoon and into Alaska.

And that was removed through the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, period. We’re going to be seeing the predominant part of the state be mostly sunny, warm, and actually turning more humid. However, I draw your attention to how last week finished out. Remember last Thursday and Friday, we had plenty of moisture to ourselves, down into Kentucky, Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley, the deep South in general and on occasion.

And we’d see some surges of that moisture up across the Ohio river into Southern tier Ohio. I think we can see that again as we move through tomorrow afternoon and evening, and then Wednesday, afternoon and evening, I don’t think it’s a big coverage, probably five, 10%. Then at best, but still we want to keep an eye out for that kind of moisture.

Otherwise, the state is dry through this week. I even think Friday, Saturday, we’re looking at sunny, dry, warm, and humid weather across the state. Our next good chance of state wide moisture. It holds off until Sunday and then probably goes through Monday, mid day, next week. I’m liking showers and maybe a rumble of thunder, but mostly showers.

It was anywhere from a 10th to five tenths of an inch of moisture with coverage around 75% of Ohio. I do think that we’re going to be seeing this BA frontal boundary feature that has a chance at sweeping through all areas. There just will be some holes Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, next week we finished out the 10 day forecast window with dry air.

Again, temperatures normal to slightly above. So overall here we see nothing to change the pattern that says above normal or near normal temperatures. I’m below normal precipitation to finish out the month of August. I’m Ryan Martin.