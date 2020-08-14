Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 14, 2020

Share Facebook

The forecast remains largely unchanged this morning, but we are making a few tweaks to southern Ohio areas for today and tomorrow. We still only have 1 threat of statewide rain over the next 10 days, and that comes this weekend.

Today and tomorrow will feature sunshine over most of the state. However, moisture that continues to sit over the deep south will drift northward, out of KY and into far southern OH. We are inserting a chance of scattered showers today and tomorrow over far southern OH, with rain potential of .1″-.5″ and 60% coverage. the northern three quarters of the state will see no rain threat either day.

On Sunday, clouds increase, and we have a front coming in from the NW. This will bring showers and thunderstorms to the state from Sunday afternoon through Monday early morning. Rain totals can be from .1″-1″ with coverage at 60%. most of the state will be a few tenths or less, but we cant rule out some nighttime thunderstorms in far NE OH overnight Sunday night. The map below shows rain potential for the event ending Monday morning at around sunrise.

Next week swings back dry. Sunshine dominates Monday through next Saturday. Temps will be cooler to start the week and humidity levels much lower. But, temps climb by late week. We expect normal to above normal temps by next Friday and Saturday, but no rain all week long.