Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 13, 2020

Not much to talk about this morning. We have only 1 threat of rain in the next 10 days, and it looks to be very minor with diminishing coverage. Otherwise, sunshine dominates.

Today we see plenty of sun, a pattern that continues tomorrow and Saturday. Temps today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, same story tomorrow and Saturday. Humidity values will be climbing, making for a more uncomfortable weekend. However, we will be rain free well into Sunday.

Sunday midday and afternoon we have to keep the door open for scattered showers as a fading front works through our area. Admittedly, the best rains fall farther west, and there is not much left to work with here. WE are lowering our rain fall totals and coverage this morning. WE can see .5″ or less over at most 60% of Ohio. A large part of the areas that get rain will limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two. The map below shows our latest thoughts on event totals.

Behind the system we return to full sunshine for the entire week, Monday through Saturday. Temps will be cool to start, and then climb for the second part of the week. Still, dryness will be the key component of the forecast to watch, as we will be well below normal for this 10 day forecast window. While we expect warming both nearby and late next week, problematic heat is not in the forecast (at least for crops).