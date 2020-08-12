Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 12, 2020

Share Facebook

The forecast is drier this morning, as we are seeing less potential out of our late weekend system. In addition, the moisture to the south over the next few days stays south of the OH River, and really does not look to make a run into the southern part of the state at all.

We are partly to mostly sunny and dry today through Sunday midday. Temps remain warm, within a few degrees of normal each day. The warmest temps upcoming likely roll in for Friday and Saturday, ahead of our next system. Humidity values will climb in that period as well. However, we have no concern over precipitation at this time.

Sunday afternoon a frontal complex moves in from the west. Moisture starts mid to late afternoon and spreads east overnight. By sunrise Monday morning, all showers will be leaving to the east into PA. There still is a threat for a few thunderstorms, but the threat is not as wide ranging, and will be mostly confined to NE Ohio. Without thunderstorms, moisture potential looks pretty meek. We are projecting rain totals from the system at ,1″-1″ with 75% coverage, but 80% of the areas that get rain will be .25″ or less, the way it looks right now. Western areas may be at a few hundredths or less. The map below shows rain potential from Sunday midday through sunrise Monday morning.

Behind that front, we are cooler and less humid to start next week. Dry weather with dominant sunshine is in for the rest of the week . Temps will climb some, especially by late week. However, we do not see oppressive heat.

Over the next 10 days, we still only have the one precipitation threat, and it looks to be significantly less of a threat than we had been seeing. There is plenty of time to see the front change, but as long as moisture flows stay tied up farther south in the TN valley and Deep South, we likely see our forecast staying on the drier side of normal.