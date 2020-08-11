Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 11, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Moisture remains elusive in the nearby forecast this week, at least until we get into the weekend. A strong line of showers and storms that marched across the corn belt yesterday weakened and swung south as it approached Ohio last night. While the western half of the state was able to hold on to better than anticipated moisture, eastern areas really missed out.

Going forward, today, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday we see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but not a lot of moisture. In fact, the best chances for scattered to isolated showers during that period will be in far southern OH near the river, today and tomorrow. The rest of the state sees mostly dry weather. All areas should be dry for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday clouds increase across the state, with showers arriving late Saturday afternoon. The rains continue Sunday and into early Monday before dissipating. Coverage of rain will be 40% Saturday afternoon, 60% Sunday and 70% early Monday morning. Rain totals for the stretch will be from .25″-.75″ with combined coverage of 80%.

Behind the rains, we see a major patter switch again, as we turn cooler, drier and much less humid. We will see dry weather from next Monday afternoon right on through next Saturday. This again will be good for crop growth and development, especially following some moisture to finish this week.