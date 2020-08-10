Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 10, 2020

Share Facebook

Our weather pattern tries to turn a little more unsettled this week but we end up with the best coverage rains falling a little farther west. We still are bringing some scattered showers into the region this week but they will have a decidedly southern skew.

Today, we stay dry for most of the day over most of the state. While we cant rule out a scattered shower or two, coverage will be limited to 20% of OH. We see better showers this afternoon/evening west into IN. Here, we think scattered showers have the best chances of development overnight into tomorrow morning and midday. Thunderstorms are possible, but will be limited in scope. Then the rest of this week, we have chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day in the afternoon/evening/early overnight. However, coverage is limited to 40% or less, and most of that moisture potential stays I-70 south. For the week, we think that areas south of I-70 have a chance for rains up to 1″ and maybe some 2 inch totals back in SW OH. However, areas from I-70 north may see only a few tenths at best, with a lot of holes. This pattern is definitely favoring parts of the corn belt farther west. The map at right shows combined rain potential from today through Saturday.

We have a frontal boundary on the way next Sunday afternoon that brings a better chance of showers to Ohio into and through Monday midday/early afternoon. Rain totals there can be from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 75%. That front will be key for two reasons: 1) the moisture…may be the best statewide coverage rains of the entire 10 day period, and 2) change in air mass…we should see temps drop back to near normal and slightly below normal levels behind the front for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Temps this week will be above normal, as summer heat returns after the brief break last week. Humidity values rise too, allowing for the instability thunderstorms to develop. We just don’t see a lot of “good” statewide coverage out of any of those storms this week. If the moisture is as spotty as we fear for this week, we will see a large part of northern OH with heat and drought stress by the end of this week.