OAC to release Hall of Fame videos Aug. 7

In lieu of an in person event, the Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC) will release the 2020 Hall of Fame inductee videos on Aug. 7 to recognize the four outstanding individuals of the 2020 induction class: Joe Cornely of Westerville, Dr. Tony Forshey of Hebron, Larry R. Gearhardt of Covington and Wendell L. Waters of West Lafayette.

The OAC invites everyone to visit the Ohio Agricultural Council website — ohioagcouncil.org — on Aug. 7 to view the 2020 videos. The videos will also be made available on the OAC YouTube channel (youtube.com/OhioAgCouncil) and Facebook page (facebook.com/OhioAgCouncil). On June 9, the OAC Executive Committee of the Ohio Agricultural Council announced the 55th annual Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame induction ceremony had been postponed to August 6, 2021.