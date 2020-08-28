New soybean offering from BASF

Share Facebook

Soybean growers have a new seed option available for the 2021 growing season.

BASF announces the U.S. launch of Xitavo Brand soybean seed with Enlist E3 technology. Xitavo Brand soybean seed is owned by MS Technologies and exclusively distributed by BASF.

With weed resistance increasing, growers need new tools to improve soybean efficiency and productivity. Xitavo soybean seed delivers an innovative solution to growers seeking a new soybean seed option.

“At MS Technologies, we’re committed to providing leading solutions and better choices for soybean growers,” said Joe Merschman, President of MS Technologies. “We know that higher yields are always top of mind for growers, and we’re excited to collaborate with BASF to bring this new technology to market to help growers get the most out of every acre.”

Xitavo soybean seed includes the Enlist E3 triple-stack herbicide tolerant trait. Enlist E3 soybeans provide tolerance to Liberty herbicide, new 2,4-D choline and glyphosate. With the ability to use these three herbicides, soybean growers can employ multiple modes of action against their most troublesome weeds. Xitavo will be available in 19 varieties covering relative maturities group 0.1-4.6. With this new seed, soybean growers have more choice and flexibility in selecting herbicide tolerance traits, genetics, BASF seed treatments and crop protection solutions.

“Success for growers starts with good seed,” said Doug Little, BASF Soybean Seed Marketing Manager. “BASF is expanding its soybean seed portfolio to offer growers the options they need and the flexibility they want.”

BASF’s broad portfolio of seed treatment and crop protection products can protect and nurture these soybean varieties to help maximize their full potential.

Growers interested in learning about Xitavo soybean seed varieties are encouraged to talk to their local BASF seed advisor or authorized BASF seed retailer for more information.

Always read and follow label directions.