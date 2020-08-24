New Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation board seat open

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently created the 16th seat on its board, dedicated to a YAP member. This new position will allow an active Young Ag Professional the opportunity to serve on the foundation board for a one-year term.

Eligible members are active in their county, state or national Farm Bureau and should have a passion for philanthropic fundraising. To learn more, please see the online application form.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 11, 2020.

For questions please contact Kelsey Turner at kturner@ofbf.org.

