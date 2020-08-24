Local Sponsor Certification now open through Oct. 9

Share Facebook

Counties, Soil & Water Conservation Districts, land trusts, cities, and townships are invited to apply to the Office of Farmland Preservation for Local Sponsor Certification. The application for Local Sponsor Certification is open from August 19, 2020, through October 9, 2020. Any organization interested in being a local sponsor for the 2021 landowner application year must apply during this time period. The application and FAQs are available on the local sponsor page.

Local sponsors who complete the Local Sponsor Certification application and qualify will be allocated a portion of the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP) 2021 funds. These funds are used to purchase agricultural easements on Ohio farms. Refer to the attached timeline for a list of upcoming dates and deadlines for this funding round.

If you have questions, please contact the Farmland Preservation Office at 614-728-6238 or farmlandpres@agri.ohio.gov.