Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda, Virginia Anderson, Douglas Anderson, Andy McDowell, Vice President, Western Field Operations, Western Reserve Land Conservancy.

Local Sponsor Certification now open through Oct. 9

August 24, 2020 Country Life, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Counties, Soil & Water Conservation Districts, land trusts, cities, and townships are invited to apply to the Office of Farmland Preservation for Local Sponsor Certification. The application for Local Sponsor Certification is open from August 19, 2020, through October 9, 2020. Any organization interested in being a local sponsor for the 2021 landowner application year must apply during this time period. The application and FAQs are available on the local sponsor page.

Local sponsors who complete the Local Sponsor Certification application and qualify will be allocated a portion of the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP) 2021 funds. These funds are used to purchase agricultural easements on Ohio farms. Refer to the attached timeline for a list of upcoming dates and deadlines for this funding round.

If you have questions, please contact the Farmland Preservation Office at 614-728-6238 or farmlandpres@agri.ohio.gov.

Check Also

Grappling With a New Farm

FRIEND, Neb. (DTN) — Like a lot of children growing up in a small Nebraska …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved