Livestock and CFAP

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, provides vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs. USDA is accepting applications now through Sept. 11, 2020. Learn more at farmers.gov/cfap.

Eligible Livestock

CFAP assistance is available to livestock producers who have an ownership interest in eligible livestock that have suffered a five percent-or-greater price decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and face additional significant costs in marketing their inventories due to unexpected surplus and disrupted markets.

Livestock eligible for CFAP include cattle, hogs, and sheep. Specifically, eligible livestock are:

Hogs

• Pigs < 120 lbs. Hogs > 120 lbs.

Cattle (excluding beefalo, bison, and animals used for dairy production or intended for dairy production)

• Feeder Cattle < 600 lbs. Feeder Cattle > 600 lbs.

• Slaughter Cattle: Fed Cattle (> 1,200 lbs. intended for slaughter)

• Slaughter Cattle: Mature Cattle (culled breeding cattle intended for slaughter)

• All Other Cattle (breeding, replacements, and all other cattle not included in other categories).

Sheep

• Lambs and Yearlings (less than two years of age)

• All Other Sheep (greater than two years of age): USDA announced CFAP eligibility of sheep greater than two years of age on August 11 as a result of data and comments submitted by the public through the Notice of Funding Availability.

Livestock that are no longer used for dairy production and entered the beef cattle market, if all other eligibility requirements are met, may be eligible for CFAP and would be categorized accordingly.

CFAP Payments for Livestock

A single payment for livestock will be calculated using the sum of the producer’s number of livestock sold between January 15 and April 15, 2020, multiplied by the payment rates per head, and the highest inventory number of livestock between April 16 and May 14, 2020, multiplied by the payment rate per head.

Producers must provide the following information for CFAP:

• Total owned, unpriced inventory as of January 15, 2020, that was sold between January 15th and April 15th. These sales must be separated by species and class, and can include any offspring from inventory that was sold.

• Highest inventory of owned eligible livestock, by species and class, on a date selected by the producer between April 16 and May 14, 2020.

Additional information for livestock producers is available in our fact sheet, Coronavirus Food Assistance Program for Livestock Producers.

Watch our CFAP for Livestock and Non-Specialty Crop Producers Webinar to learn more about the program.