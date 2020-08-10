Less grain in the field with the Bushel Plus System

The Bushel Plus System has revolutionized the process of checking for harvest-loss with the ability to quantify grain loss and calibrate the loss monitor faster and safer.

“It has been featured on the television program CORN WARRIORS USA,” said Dave Burgei, S.I. Distributing, Spencerville, Ohio. “It is proven for soybeans, and small grain such as wheat, oats, barley, canola and rice, as well as corn.”

Burgei reported farmers have have saved anywhere from 2% to more than 10%, when they used the Bushel Plus system. Burgei listed the four steps in the Bushel Plus process.

1) Magnetic system attaches to any combine.

2) The drop pan can be released remotely.

3) The sample is cleaned within seconds with the optional Bushel Plus Air Separator

4) The grain is weighed with the Bushel Plus scale and quantify results with the Bushel Plus app

The Bushel Plus drop pan system attaches magnetically to the underside of the combine. The pan is dropped remotely during harvesting and collects a sample of chaff and straw from the back of the combine.

After the sample is cleaned with the separator, the remaining grain is weighed and the BP app will quantify the bushel per acre grain loss. The combine can then be adjusted to reduce grain loss.

“The entire set has paid for itself many times over and saved us a lot of money and time,” said Manferd Gross of Fort Vermillion, who owns a Bushel Plus system.

S.I. Distributing (800-368-7773; www.sidist.com) is the exclusive U.S. distributor of Bushel Plus Grain Loss Management Systems.