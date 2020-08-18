FSR Career Exploration Fair transitions to virtual event

Share Facebook

The Farm Science Review Career Exploration Fair, previously planned to be held during the 2020 Farm Science Review, will now be offered as a virtual event. This event is hosted by the Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) and The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

The FSR Career Exploration Fair is an opportunity for career seekers, from high school and college students to mid-career professionals, who are looking to start or change their career path to connect with agribusiness employers.

The virtual event will be offered in two parts. Before the event, participating companies will post overview videos for participants to view. The virtual Career Exploration Fair will be held Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., allowing participants time to network with these companies and ask deeper questions regarding available positions and scholarships.

A virtual resource kit will be made available to agriscience education programs to assist students in effectively engaging with the Career Exploration Fair.

FSR virtual exhibitors and OABA members can engage in this free opportunity by contacting Nick Zachrich at zachrich.13@osu.edu. Additional details will be made available on oaba.net/events in the coming weeks.