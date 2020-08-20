Fendt debuting five new machines in Virtual Product Preview August 21

Share Facebook

AGCO Corporation, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, hosted dealers and media this week to celebrate its greatly expanded Fendt distribution network and introduce five new products to North America. The public may tune in for a virtual preview of the new Class 10 combine and expanded offering of tractors during a virtual product preview at 10:00 a.m. EDT, Friday, August 21. Registration is now available at www.fendt.com/us/.

“These exciting new Fendt offerings represent the next chapter for AGCO, our growing dealer network and, most importantly, our current and soon-to-be customers,” said Bob Crain, senior vice president and general manager for AGCO North America. “For the first time, we’re offering a comprehensive line of Fendt tractors in North America to serve the needs of livestock and hay producers and those with large-acreage crop operations.

“Fendt represents excellence, efficiency, reliability, quality and passion to AGCO, our dealers and our customers. We take these values seriously, and when we introduce products with the Fendt name, they must deliver on all of these values. We’re confident these new tractors along with the Momentum planter and IDEAL combines do just that.”

The latest equipment from Fendt includes:

Fendt with tracks

Two new track tractors include the Fendt 900 Vario MT and Fendt 1100 Vario MT tractors with Fendt iD low-rev engine management; smooth, stepless VarioDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT); and the smooth-riding, patented MTS Smart Ride track system.

The Fendt 900 Vario MT includes three models that range from 380 HP to 431 HP. The AGCO Power 9.8-liter, high-power, low-rev diesel engine mated to a Fendt VarioDrive stepless CVT transmission develops 1,500 foot-pounds of torque at 1,100 rpm.

The Fendt 1100 Vario MT tractors range from 511 to 673 HP with four models including the 1167 Vario MT, the largest two-tracked tractor in the market with 673 HP. It is powered by a MAN 6-cylinder, 16.2L diesel engine that generates more than 2,000-foot pounds of torque at 1,110 rpm. Fuel efficiency, power and ride comfort in these machines take track tractor performance to a new level. An innovative steerable hitch is an available option to improve steering and ride when turning with expansive tillage tools and planters.

IDEAL 10 and 10T combines

The combine with the highest horsepower and the largest separation capacity in North America rides on the same nimble 11.5-foot-wide chassis as the IDEAL 9. The wheeled 10 and tracked 10T are powered by a MAN 16.2-liter diesel engine that delivers 790 horsepower. The separation area in the IDEAL 10 is 12 percent larger and harvest capacity is 20 percent greater than the IDEAL 9.

Fendt 700 Gen 6 tractors

Six models of the new Fendt 700 Gen 6 tractor carry out multiple duties farm-wide. They can adjust for narrow or wide row spacings and feature a Deutz 6.06-liter, six-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 144 to 237 horsepower. They also feature the new FendtONE interface that lets operators customize their preferences for each use.

Fendt 300 Vario mid-range tractors

The fourth-generation Fendt 300 Vario is a mid-range tractor with a class-leading power-to-weight ratio and a nimble 13-foot turning radius. Its four models are powered by 4.4-liter AGCO Power™ engines that range from 100 horsepower to 132 horsepower. The Fendt 314, the largest model in the family, can reach 142 horsepower with the Fendt DynamicPerformance power boost when the task calls for more power.

AGCO invests heavily in fast-growing Fendt dealer network

Crain adds that Fendt tractors have been sold in North America since 1998 and that 2020 is also the 30th anniversary of AGCO as a company. Progress has been swift during these three decades.

“AGCO now has 206 Fendt dealership locations and counting in 29 states and 9 provinces, an increase of more than 80 locations since we began investing in our dealership expansion in 2018,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to place dealers in areas that best serve current Fendt owners and prospective buyers. We will continue investing in additional dealerships. Our existing Fendt dealers are excited about these new products, and our new Fendt dealers have been working hard preparing to bring new customers into the Fendt family with support, service and sales indicative of the Fendt legacy.”

Commitment to owner satisfaction, success from design to dealerships

The Fendt commitment to an excellent ownership experience goes from the engineering drawing board to far beyond the dealership door. Each Fendt is backed by Fendt Gold Star Customer Care, which assures additional value and more uptime. Gold Star provides a full warranty with no deductible for 36 months or 3,000 hours for tractors, and 36 months or 1,200 hours for IDEAL combines. Gold Star also covers all scheduled maintenance, including the cost of oil, filters, belts and other maintenance items needed during the warranty period. Fendt dealers also offer industry-leading parts support with a dealer-facing fill rate of more than 98%. If a crucial part isn’t available from a dealer, it will be shipped via the fastest method possible from the nearest AGCO Parts Distribution Center or the factory.

Highly trained Fendt technicians use the latest technology to quickly diagnose problems on the farm or in the shop to save Fendt owners time and money through reduced downtime and lower service fees.

“Since its inception more than 90 years ago, Fendt has combined craftsmanship with engineering, while listening to customers and solving their problems without sacrificing quality or reliability,” Crain said. “The products you see today reflect this history and bring farmers new technologies that increase fuel efficiency, enhance ease of operation, increase comfort and reduce per-acre operating costs. They fully embody Fendt and AGCO ideals and help farmers improve their operations while delivering unmatched performance and return on investment.”

AGCO will preview the new products to the public on YouTube on August 21, 2020. To register for the preview, to learn more about Fendt or to locate the dealer nearest you, visit Fendt.com. Several of the new products also will be previewed as part of the Farm Progress Virtual Experience Sept. 15-17, 2020. Visit www.FarmProgressShow.com for details.