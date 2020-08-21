Evaluating Corn with an Eye Towards Next Year

Share Facebook

Matt Hutcheson, Product Manager with Seed Consultants talks about scouting your corn fields now to find areas of improvement you can control for next year. All yield begins with good emergence and an even stand. Scout your fields for planter issues now, such as shallow planting depth or skips caused by planter issues. There are so many aspects of farming you cannot control. Get a handle on the things you can control and start out next year with all the potential yield you can