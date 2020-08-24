Dry weather continues

Share Facebook

While temperatures were below historical normals, dry weather

persisted throughout the state according to Cheryl Turner, State

Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Approximately 65% of the state was abnormally dry or worse, according to the most recent Drought Monitor. Topsoil moisture decreased from 52% adequate or surplus last week to 40% adequate or surplus this week. Average temperatures for the week were approximately 1 degree below historical normals and the entire state averaged approximately 0.4 inches of precipitation. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 23.

During the week, farmers harvested corn silage, hauled manure, mowed wheat stubble to control weeds, and installed tile. Soybeans blooming reached 100% while soybeans setting pods was at 93%, ahead of the five-year average by 8 percentage points. Corn dough was at 81%, 8 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Other hay second cutting was at 90% and other hay third cutting was at 57%. Forty-five percent of corn was considered good or excellent compared to a five-year average of 52% and 31% of pasture and range was considered good or excellent.

For the rest of this week’s report, click here.