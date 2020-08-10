Dry conditions continue

Share Facebook

Cooler and drier than normal conditions prevailed this week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Dry weather in many areas of the state contributed to moisture stress in crops, while in other areas, there was much needed precipitation.

Approximately, 79% of the state was abnormally dry or worse, according to the most recent Drought Monitor. Topsoil moisture decreased from 64% adequate or surplus last week to 60% adequate or surplus this week. Common weeds were again reported visible on fields this week. Average temperatures for the week were approximately 2 degrees below historical normals, and the entire state averaged around .5 inches of precipitation. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 9.

Farmers applied fungicides and herbicides to crops, spread manure, seeded alfalfa, performed tillage, and harvested hay. Soybeans blooming was at 92%, ahead of the five-year average by 6 percentage points. Corn silking was 6 percentage points ahead of the five-year average at 94%.

Oats harvested was at 93%, ahead of the five-year avergae by 8% and 29 percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent, compared to a five-year average of 52%.

For the rest of this week’s report, click here.

