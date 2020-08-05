Drought conditions expand but there is some relief

By Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University Extension

As of the Thursday July 30, 2020 release of the U.S. Drought Monitor, 37% of the state was covered by D1- moderate drought conditions. Hot and mostly dry conditions continued through much of June and July, with only scattered areas of heavy rain throughout the state. This has depleted soil moisture and lowered stream flows. If you are seeing drought impacts in your area, consider submitting a report to the Drought Impact Reporter.

Over the last two weeks, the frequency and coverage of showers and storms have increased. West central, north central, and areas near the Ohio River have picked up widespread 2 inches to 4 inches over the last 14 days, with some local amounts greater than 5 inches. Coupled with cooler temperatures this past week, drought conditions have relaxed in these areas of Ohio. For more information on recent climate conditions and impacts, check out the latest Hydro-Climate Assessment from the State Climate Office of Ohio.

Though we are dealing with a frontal boundary with showers and storms moving through the region through Tuesday, drier and less humid conditions are expected to set up for most of the week. Temperatures will be below average on Wednesday through Saturday, generally in the mid to upper 70s across northern Ohio and upper 70s to low 80s across the south. Overnight lows will likely drop into the 50s several nights this week. Showers and storms may return for Sunday and Monday, though we are only expecting light precipitation over the next 7 days.

The latest NOAA/NWS/Climate Prediction Center outlook for the 8- to 14-day period (Aug. 11 to Aug. 17) shows the heat returning, with increased confidence in above average temperatures and slightly elevated probability of above average precipitation. Normal highs during the period are in the low to mid-80s, normal lows in the low to mid-60s, with 0.80 to 0.90 inch of rainfall per week. The 16-Day Rainfall Outlook from NOAA/NWS/Ohio River Forecast Center shows about average rainfall over the period. This is likely to bring some continued minor improvement to drought conditions throughout Ohio.