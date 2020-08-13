Day 3 Crop Tour submissions: Soybeans

Share Facebook

Allen County

This field was planted May 4. It had an even stand with good color. It is one good rain away from excellent yield. There is limited disease pressure and no insect issues. The canopy height is 36 inches with 2 inches between nodes. The plants have average clusters with 2 to 3 beans per pod and a 50-60 bushel yield estimate.

Crawford County

This field had full canopy coverage. It was weed free. It was planted May 1 and had an average population 99,000. It was a no-till field. Soil moisture was low but adequate. Disease pressure was low except for some large patches of SDS. Canopy height was 27 to 30 inches with 2.5 inches between nodes and mostly 3 bean pods. The yield estimation was 60+.

Crawford Co, beans

Fulton County

This was a pretty consistent field of soybeans planted in 15 inch rows, no-till into a cereal rye cover crop on May 4. While the field is consistent, it is relatively dry. Additionally, blooms/pods were seen on most plants due to some late July rains. There was a limited amount of brown spot. Lady beetles/bugs (beneficial) were present and there was a very limited amount of Japanese beetle feeding

The canopy height was 34 inches with a range of 30 to 38 inches. The node distance was 2.25 to 2.75 inches. The yield potential is 50-60 bushels.

Hancock County

This field was planted May 3 in 15-inch rows into rye cover crop with variable rate seeding. The field average population was145,000 with very uniform beans showing little to no nutrient deficiencies. There is a little Septoria in the lower leaves as expected this time of the year and some beetle feeding on the upper leaves, but nothing concerning. The canopy height is 36 inches with 2 to 3 inches between nodes. The field was at R5-6 with most pods in grain fill. There were new clusters of flowers at the top. Yield estimation: 60+

Hancock Co. beans

Putnam County

The planting date was May 5 and the field is in very good condition. The canopy height is 40 inches with 3 inches between nodes and many 3-bean pods. Yield estimate is 50 to 60 bushels.

Seneca County

This field was in good condition. It was planted June 6.There was little to no insect or disease pressure and the canopy height was 31 inches. There was 7 inches between nodes. Flowering at R1 and starting to set pods at R2. The estimated yield is 40 to 50 bushels.

Union County

May 17 was the planting date. The field was done flowering. There was a little marestail and good soil moisture. The field had a little frogeye and some Septoria brown spot down low. There was bean leaf beetle pressure. The canopy height was 37 inches with 2 to 4 inches between nodes. It was 5 to 6 inches up before first pod with an average 25 pods per plant and 111,360 plants per acre. The yield is between 40 and 50 bushels, closer to 50.

These beans were planted May 15. There were many giant ragweed patches and a few grass plants. They were conventional seed beans with a low stand count. There was some Septoria at normal to below normal levels along with a few bean leaf beetles and grasshoppers. There were very low insect levels overall. The canopy height was 32 inches with 4 to 5 inches up to first pod. It was at the R4 growth stage with flowering still occurring. The yield is right between 40 and 50 bushels, though a low population of 78,000 may limit yield.

Van Wert County

Clean field, though there were some ragweeds present on field edges. There were many branches — so many it made it difficult to walk this farm. The field was planted on April 25 and has tremendous dark green color. This was a 3.7 bean that received a fungicide application. The farm was located 4 miles east of the city of Van Wert. Canopy height was 51 inches with 3 inches between nodes.

We noted that the nodes on these plants were spaced a half inch further apart than the nodes at our second location. This farm was planted 11 days earlier than the second farm. There were 3-bean pods everywhere with a 60+ bushel yield potential.

Wayne County

The canopy here was 33 inches tall with 3.5 inches between nodes. It was a consistent field with no weed pressure. It was planted no-till May 9. There was a population of 145,000 in 15-inch rows. The final population was around 114,000. There were many pods still forming, but around 71 pods per plant with 2.35 seeds per pod. The yield potential is 50 to 60 bushels per acre.