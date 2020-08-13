Day 3 Crop Tour submissions: Corn

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Allen County

This May 4 planted field had a final stand count within 1,000 of planted. Ear size shrinks on clay hills, but every stalk has an ear. There was no insect or disease pressure. It was at milk stage with a yield of 140 to 150 bushels depending on where in field you pull sample. There is a great final stand count, but ear size on clay hills suffered due to lack of moisture.

There was a great final stand in this field planted May 5. It had even height across the field. There was light northern corn leaf blight. Yield estimate: 185 bushels.

Allen Co. corn

Clinton County

Crops look great for limited rains in areas at times. This first field was planted May 13. The first very concerning problem was the tip-back and bird damage in the very first field of corn planted with a yield estimate of 225 bushels per acre.

Directly across the fencerow, the corn was planted May 29 with no bird damage and a very healthy, great stand. The ears were filled clear to tip. The yield estimate is 260 bushels per acre.

Bottom ground that hasn’t had corn in 20 plus years planted May 31 was very healthy with no damage and little disease pressure. The yield estimate here is 265 bushels per acre but could use more rain to increase kernel depth and size.

Corn planted May 17 before we had several inches and below normal temperatures comes in at 245 bushels per acre. Populations on the early corn were around 28,000 to 30,000 but larger ears made up for the lower population.

To the northern end of Clinton County, where it has been much drier than the south end, corn planted May 26 was estimated at 259 bushels per acre.

All corn was sprayed with fungicide at V5 or with airplane at tassel. In general, disease pressure was limited with some gray leaf spot. There was some tip back in early corn and full ears in late corn.

Coshocton County

There was deer damage and a need for some rain in this field with a strong yield potential of 214 bushels. More rainfall is going to be needed to get to that yield level, though.

Crawford County

The entire field was replanted on May 29. The corn is about 9 feet tall. There is firing on the bottom 3 leaves and slight tip-back, but even ear fill otherwise very consistent at 16 around on ears. The projected yield was 184 bushels.

Crawford Co. corn

Delaware County

The corn went in on June 4. It was no-tilled into wet conditions and received just enough rain at just the right time. Pollination had recently finished, just missing the hot weather. I think the yield estimate is high and there is still a lot of runway for this field before it is in the bin. One check was 230 but there is no way it will finish there. There was very light GLS on lower leaves with excellent ear fill so far and a yield estimate of 215 bushels.

Delaware Co. corn

Hancock County

The field was planted the first time May 5 but had a replant on May 27 for part of the field. The early-planted corn averaged 118 and the later replanted corn was 192. There was very little disease pressure and some slight tip-back with an overall yield of 155 bushels.

Holmes County

Samples were taken from 2 fields planted a day apart on the same farm. One hybrid is 97-day and the other is a 115-day silage hybrid. The average yield across the fields was 222 bushels.

Madison County

It was very dry for this corn planted on May 9. Disease and insect pressure were low. Ear fill was decent with some pollination issues. The yield estimate is 169 bushels.

Madison Co. corn

Lucas County

This field was planted April 20. There is a little top-back, but no insect or disease pressure. The yield estimate is 227 bushels.

Fulton County

This corn was planted May 4. The field was experiencing heat/drought stress. This operation’s yields, like this field, vary from sub-100 bushels up to 215 bushels per acre. Ears were not pollinated to the tips. There were small and shallow kernels. There was no insect or disease pressure and a yield estimate of this field of 174 bushels. Stalks showed signs of heat and drought stress.

Fulton Co. corn

Union County

What a difference 15 miles south and 20 days earlier planting makes! This corn was planted May 15 and has a 211-bushel average and not showing any signs of stress. Fungicide and insecticide were applied two weeks ago in this very healthy corn. There was some slight tip-back.

This shows two separate Union County fields with very different yield potential 15 miles apart.

This mid-May planted corn was weedy, with giant ragweed in large patches, plus giant foxtail and fall pannicum. Disease pressure is pretty low with some gray leaf spot about 2 leaves below the ear. There was a fair amount of insect feeding on leaves with grasshoppers. Ear fill is very good with a yield estimate of 161.3 bushels per acre. There are many double-eared plants due to a low population.

This field in the northern part of the county was planted on May 10. It was a clean field with good moisture and plenty of residue. It was well along in development but short on plants. There was some gray leaf spot, but low on plant. Northern corn leaf blight seemed to be held in check. There were Insect feeding scars on lower leaves — I assume flea beetle. Ears were willed clear to end, but may have limited yield with an estimate of 168.8 bushels. The plant population struggled likely due to challenging mid-May conditions.

This field was first planted on May 17 and replanted in spots June 9. It had just finished pollination. There was some GLS 2 leaves below the ear. Ear fill depends on plant date, but was generally good. There is good soil moisture so it can continue to fill out kernels. The yield estimate is 172.9 bushels.

Van Wert County

We know for a fact that this farm missed out on quite a bit of rain. This farm was planted April 29 and received a split application of nitrogen and a fungicide application. There was a nitrogen deficiency evident. The lack of rain at this location most likely led to a nutrient deficiency in general. It was noted during the second nitrogen application that a nutrient deficiency was evident already. There were some population issues here and there on the end rows. The center of the farm had a much better stand and the plants were much taller. The deeper you walked in the field the more things improved. This was a 109-day corn located 2 miles south of Middle Point. What this farm lacked in population it made up for in ear fill. Ears were filled from top to bottom. There was no evidence anywhere of tip back. The yield estimate is 226 bushels.

Van Wert Co. corn

Wayne County

Though more rain will be needed to maximize the potential of this already dry field, the 219-bushel yield potential is there.