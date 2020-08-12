Day 2 Crop Tour submissions: Soybeans

Share Facebook

Franklin County

These beans went in the ground June 6. The field looks good, is loaded with blooms and extremely healthy. Canopy height is 36 inches with 4.5 inches between nodes. Pods are just developing and yield potential is in the 40- to 50-bushel range.

Franklin Co. soybeans

Hardin County

These beans were planted in early May and suffered through a very dry June and early July. They have had adequate moisture since then, but could use good rainfall the rest of August. Disease pressure is low and so is the yield potential, especially without some more rain. The yield estimate is less than 30 bushels.

This May 5 planted field did not get much rain in June and early July. The canopy height is 37 inches with 2.5 inches between nodes. The plants are at R5/R6 and the yield potential reflects some recent August rains with 50 to 60 bushels.

Morrow County

These beans were planted late, on June 12. We had to look hard to find one frogeye spot. There was some grass hopper feeding at the edge. The canopy height was 31 inches and the field was just at R3 and setting pods. There was good yield potential, though, with an estimate of 50 to 60 bushels.

Morrow Co. beans

Pickaway County

This field was planted on May 18. It looked good, but was in need of rain and had strong yield potential if it can get some. Disease and pest pressure were low. Canopy height was 32 inches with 4 inches between nodes. There were mostly 2- and 3-bean pods with a yield estimate of 40 to 50 bushels.

Pickaway Co. beans

Putnam County

These are very lush, green beans with no insect or disease problems. The canopy height is 40 inches and there are 3 inches between nodes. There are plenty of 3-bean pods and yield potential of 50 to 60 bushels.

Putnam County soybeans

Richland County

This field was planted on May 6 and had full canopy coverage. It was weed free with a small amount of frogeye leaf spot present and a small amount of pod feeding. The canopy height was 27 to 35 inches tall with 2 to 3 inches between nodes. There were 32 to 41 pods per plant, with a few 4-bean pods many 3-bean pods for a yield estimate of 60+.

There was some pod feeding in these Richland Co. beans.

This field had full canopy coverage and was weed-free. It had a low plant population, but soybeans were well branched. The canopy height was 36 to 40 inches with 2 to 3 inches per node. I found no 4-bean pods, but many plants with 60 to 75 pods with a yield potential of 50 to 60 bushels per acre.

Wayne County

This May 9 planted field is generally healthy, with consistent growth and dry conditions but not severe drought. There was no disease pressure but some Japanese beetle feeding. Canopy height was 33 inches and there was 3.5 inches between nodes. The majority of pods had 2 to3 beans, and the plants still have pods yet to bloom. There is a yield estimate of 50-60 bushels for this field.

Wayne Co. beans

Wood County

April 28 was the planting date for these beans. It was a very nice uniform field of beans with a canopy at 30 to 32 inches and nodes every 2 inches. This field had the Xtend beans, and was sprayed wtih Xtendimax the end of June. The field was extremely clean, with no weeds. It is a decent Hoytville Clay soil and is ditched well. It was beans back to beans in 2020. This field yielded 61 bushels per acre in 2019. It was planted no-till. It was sprayed early with fungicide and insecticide and disease pressure was very low. There were many 3- and 4-bean pods with clusters of 3-4 pods per node. Yield estimate: 50-60 bushels.