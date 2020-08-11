Day 1 Summary

Share Facebook

The first day of the OCJ/Ohio Ag Net 2020 Virtual Crop Tour got off to a solid start with a number of counties already entered. The low for corn yields was in Wood County where dry weather has been a concern. Just to the south, in Hancock County rain has been more plentiful and it showed up with a 237-bushel estimated yield — the highest reported for the day. The average corn yield in the Day 1 reports was 191.5 bushels.

The soybean reports were much more consistent. Disease levels were generally low, though there was some insect feeding reported. The 50- to 60-bushel yield range was a common estimate for Day 1 soybeans.

